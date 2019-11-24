Six die in Upper Dir road accident

DIR: Six persons were killed when a car fell into the River Panjkora in Barikot area of remote Kohistan valley in Upper Dir district on Saturday, locals and police said.

They said that a non-custom paid car carrying passengers to Bada Khwar from Barikot fell into the river after the driver lost control over the steering. As a result, six persons including the driver died on the spot. The victims were identified as Noor Islam, driver of the car, Farooq, Usman, Iqbal, Murtaza, and Farhad, residents of Bada Khwar. The locals said they had reached the spot immediately after they were informed about the incident but the lives of the victims could not be saved, adding that most of them might have died because of the cold water. The local residents said the road of the valley had been in a dilapidated condition since long, which led to deadly accidents. The police said that they along with the area residents retrieved the victims and vehicle from the river.