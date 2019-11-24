Lawyers protest desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Saturday boycotted court proceedings and took to streets to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

On the call of the district bar association, the lawyers boycotted the court proceedings and took to streets to protest against desecration of the Quran. Holding placards, they took out a rally from the bar’s premises. The protesters had assembled at the Khatam-i-Nabuwwat Chowk after marching through various roads. “We want the Norwegian government to put to death Laurence Thorsten who publicly desecrated the Quran and set free Umar Ilyas who reacted promptly to show his religious sentiments,” Amir Khan, the president of district bar association, told protesting lawyers.

Wajid Khan Swati, Iftikhar Alam Tanoli and Ishtiaq Khan also addressed the lawyers and demanded the international community to repeal such laws which allowed their citizens to desecrate divine books in name of free speech.

Rs645m fund sought for road dualisation

Communication and Works Department has sought sanction of Rs645 million from the chief minister and chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Badra Road dualisation from Hazara Motorway interchange up to Karakoram Highway.

“We have not only sought an approval of Rs645 million to accommodate heavy influx of traffic that comes down from Hazara Motorway but also proposed another such project to end traffic mess in city and its suburbs,” Engineer Fawad Abbasi, the executive engineer C&W Department, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that as Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway was inaugurated by the prime minister the other day but vehicles still get stuck on Badra road, Karakoram Highway and the city and its suburbs.

“Once this 3km distance from interchange to KKH is doubled, traffic flow would not be affected,” said Abbasi.