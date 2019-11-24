600 examined in free medical camp

TIMERGARA: As many as 600 patients were examined in a free medical camp held by the armed forces in Tormang village in the Lower Dir district on Saturday.

Commanding Officer Medical Battalion Lt Umar Farrukh Butt led a 14-member medical team comprising children specialists, medical specialists, surgical specialists and lady doctors.

The medical team examined 600 patients including women and children and gave free medicines. Commander Logistics Brigadier Attique Nawaz and DTS Col Mujtaba Haider also visited the medical camp and distributed gifts among the children. On the occasion, the people thanked the armed forces for holding the medical camp in the far-flung area.