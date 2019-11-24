close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

600 examined in free medical camp

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

TIMERGARA: As many as 600 patients were examined in a free medical camp held by the armed forces in Tormang village in the Lower Dir district on Saturday.

Commanding Officer Medical Battalion Lt Umar Farrukh Butt led a 14-member medical team comprising children specialists, medical specialists, surgical specialists and lady doctors.

The medical team examined 600 patients including women and children and gave free medicines. Commander Logistics Brigadier Attique Nawaz and DTS Col Mujtaba Haider also visited the medical camp and distributed gifts among the children. On the occasion, the people thanked the armed forces for holding the medical camp in the far-flung area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar