Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Gamblers held in Nowshera

Peshawar

November 24, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police arrested gamblers and seized stake money in Nowshera Kalan on Saturday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police headed by Station House Officer Nek Zaman Khan raided the hujra of Murad Ali Shah in Abakhel village.

The police arrested the alleged gamblers identified as Kifayat, Murad Ali Shah, Akhtar Nawaz, Shamshad Gul, Akhtar Ali, Ajmal, Ramdad and Habibur Rehman. The stake money of Rs300,000 and gambling accessories were also seized.

