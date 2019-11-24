House gutted

MANSEHRA: A house was gutted and valuables worth more than Rs2 million reduced to ashes as a heavy fire erupted due to short-circuiting on Friday night.

Locals rushed to the scene and pulled inmates out of the burning house and sprinkled it with water and sands. Mohammad Rafaqat told Garhi Habibullah police that the inmates were asleep when the fire broke out and engulfed the entire building. “Gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs2 million were burnt down but thank God, all the family members remained safe,” said Rafaqat. He said that four rooms where household goods were lying were destroyed in the fire.