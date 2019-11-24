Leonard nails winner for Clippers

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard nailed the go-ahead basket with just 15 seconds remaining to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to an entertaining 122-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Leonard finished with 24 points and six reboundsm, while Paul George had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers, who won their fourth consecutive game.

“It feels great. We are trying to build something,” Leonard said. “We made a few little mistakes in the first half, but we ended up closing it out in the fourth though. We are building. This is just our second game with everyone playing again and it has just been great.”

Clippers’ Lou Williams scored all 26 of his points in the second half in front of a crowd of 19,000 at Staples Center arena. James Harden had 37 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who have lost their last two games after going on an eight-game winning streak. Williams gave the Clippers a 118-117 lead with 30 seconds remaining by draining a three point shot. Harden then made two free throws to restore Houston’s lead, 119-118, with 22 seconds to go.

After Leonard’s bucket, George helped clinch it by making two free throws with one second on the clock.

It was the first meeting between Houston’s Russell Westbrook and George. They played two seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder before George left to join the Clippers.

The Thunder dealt Westbrook to the Rockets a short time later. Westbrook scored 22 points but he missed a three point attempt late in the game.

Elsewhere, LeBron James had 23 points and Anthony Davis made four clutch free throws in the final ten seconds as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 130-127 win over the Oklahoma City on Friday.