Patience on the roads

If ever you want to judge the standard of patience of any nation, just get out on its roads and watch how people drive. A general impression one gets while driving on Islamabad's roads is that everybody seems to be in a hurry. Traffic violations are a very common sight. People don't stop at traffic signals. They only do that if there is a policeman around. Motorcyclists are, very commonly seen, criss-crossing between stationery cars. The other day I saw a motorcyclist slip and hit a car as he hurried pass to reach near light. He was badly injured.

I know there is a dire need for implementation of the rules of the road, for which our traffic police have to be trained, empowered and provided the necessary wherewithal to monitor traffic violations. However, a lot of traffic discipline can be achieved if we show patience while driving. Reaching our destinations a few minutes late is always better than never reaching at all.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad