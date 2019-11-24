Patience on the roads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
If ever you want to judge the standard of patience of any nation, just get out on its roads and watch how people drive. A general impression one gets while driving on Islamabad's roads is that everybody seems to be in a hurry. Traffic violations are a very common sight. People don't stop at traffic signals. They only do that if there is a policeman around. Motorcyclists are, very commonly seen, criss-crossing between stationery cars. The other day I saw a motorcyclist slip and hit a car as he hurried pass to reach near light. He was badly injured.
I know there is a dire need for implementation of the rules of the road, for which our traffic police have to be trained, empowered and provided the necessary wherewithal to monitor traffic violations. However, a lot of traffic discipline can be achieved if we show patience while driving. Reaching our destinations a few minutes late is always better than never reaching at all.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
