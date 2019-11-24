Hazardous level

Climate change is affecting the planet badly, but there are phenomena that are not entirely beyond our control, such as the worsening air quality in cities across South Asia, in Lahore particularly. Though many cities in South Asia are consistently reporting unhealthy or hazardous air quality levels, Punjab has been in the news for its extremely poor record on air quality mainly due to the apathy shown by the state towards its citizens’ health. We know that the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment describes the right to breathe clean air as one of the fundamental rights of all human beings. This requires that information about air quality, and its impacts on human health be made publicly available.

Sooner or later all governments have to admit that health is an indispensable human right. The record of Pakistani governments in this matter has been deplorable. And the current government has not proved to be any different; as it has failed to adequately fulfil and respect the right to health, and that amounts to human-rights violation. The government needs to take at least two steps immediately: one, it has to realise and understand how dangerous the situation is; and two, it has to make people aware of the gravity of situation because of the air they breathe. Sadly, the government is not even making use of the expertise that is available, and this negligence may result in dire consequences. The evidence of the damage is mounting and overwhelming, and the government must not waste time. Without acknowledging the risks of the quality of air, and initiating smog-protection protocol, the government cannot do much.

Up until now, the government has only been downplaying the scale of crisis at hand. It is with this background that Amnesty International was compelled to issue ‘urgent action’ for Lahore. According to Amnesty, every person in Lahore is at risk because the air quality in Lahore is nearly twice the ‘hazardous level’. The government had displayed the same carelessness in the past winter too, and the least the people of Punjab (especially Lahore) were expecting was a better prepared strategy to protect them from this hazard. The time to act is now.