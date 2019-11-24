110th day of held Kashmir lockdown: Pak envoy Zakaria expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), as he reiterated Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris.

On the occasion of the Juma (Friday) Prayers, collective Dua was offered for the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities in the IOK, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the High Commissioner said humanity continues to suffer as the Indian siege of the occupied Kashmir enters 110th day. He briefed the members from various Muslim countries who gathered at the High Commission to offer Juma Prayer, about the humanitarian crisis in the IOK. Zakaria said no factual and complete reports are coming out due to complete communication shutdown in the IOK by Indian authorities. Therefore, no wonder if the world comes to know about the real extent of atrocities and human rights abuses too late as it happened in case of mass graves which were disclosed after several years of the killings of the indigenous Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in fake encounters.

Later talking to the media, Zakaria said Indian atrocities, mass killings, mass blindings, mass graves and other measures to systematically change the demography of the IOK have been documented.

He added that Indian efforts to hide their crimes against humanity and the ongoing humanitarian crisis have been exposed by the reports filed by the human rights NGOs and international media. He particularly mentioned extreme concerns raised by the parliamentarians.

The High Commissioner has been regularly expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris since the siege started on 5th August 2019 with unilateral measures by India to change the status of Kashmir in violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and related international conventions.

On the occasion, photos depicting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris were also displayed. The photos of the victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in the IOK.