Pope denounces ‘evil’ of nuclear weapons

TOKYO: Pope Francis has denounced the “evil” of nuclear weapons as he began a three-day visit to Japan and fulfilled a dream to be a missionary in a land with a rich but bloody Christian past.

The Pope’s plane landed in the rain in Tokyo, where he received a small welcome at the airport before heading to the Vatican residence to meet Japanese bishops.

Streets near the residence were lined with smiling well-wishers holding umbrellas and a sign: “Gracias! We love you.”

After a packed three days in Thailand, Francis has an even busier schedule in Japan, starting with flights on Sunday to Nagasaki and Hiroshima to appeal for total nuclear disarmament, and a meeting on Monday with victims of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Those meetings come before he meets Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a sign of his priorities for the trip. Francis told the bishops on arrival that he wanted to pay tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings and meet survivors, “those who still bear the wounds of this tragic episode in human history”.

“Evil has no preferences, it does not care about people’s background or identity,” Francis said. “It simply bursts in with its destructive force.”

Francis has gone further than any other pope by saying that not only the use but the mere possession of nuclear weapons is “to be condemned”.

It is a message he is expected to repeat on Sunday, and one that has been welcomed by Japanese old enough to remember the bombings. Francis told the bishops how as a young Jesuit in Argentina, he had longed to be a missionary in Japan, following in the footsteps of St Francis Xavier, the Jesuit who first brought Christianity to the archipelago in 1549.