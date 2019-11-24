‘Solid support’ for rail strike in dispute over guards on trains

LONDON: A strike by rail workers in the long-running dispute over guards on trains was being “solidly supported” on Saturday, disrupting services.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on West Midlands Trains walked out for the second successive Saturday, with further action planned in the next few weeks.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT members are once again standing solid, determined and united this morning across the West Midlands Trains franchise as we fight to put the safety-critical role of the guard at the platform/train interface top of the agenda. “The safety and accessibility of the travelling public is this trade union’s priority and should take priority over the profits of the train operator, and we believe that this is an important election issue for the people of the West Midlands.

“We will not allow the drive for profit to override the core issue of safe and accessible services for all on West Midlands Trains and we stand firm on that very basic principle. We will never compromise on the issues of passenger safety and accessibility.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: “There is no need for this action, we have never proposed driver-only operation. We are committed to keeping a safety-critical conductor on every passenger train.

“We proposed a solution which meets the latest demands from RMT, in respect of our new trains when they are delivered. The solution means conductors retain responsibility for safe train despatch from stations.”