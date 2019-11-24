Two killed as car runs into pedestrians in Norwich

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NORWICH: Two men have died and another was left with life-changing injuries after a car crashed into pedestrians in Norwich.
The driver of the Subaru Legacy, a man in his 30s, and a male pedestrian in his 40s were pronounced dead at the scene on the A1074 Dereham Road, near Norfolk Showground. Another pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with life-changing injuries after the crash at 5pm on Friday.
She is in a serious condition. Norfolk Police are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.
