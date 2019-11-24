close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
November 24, 2019

Two killed as car runs into pedestrians in Norwich

Top Story

P
Pa
November 24, 2019

NORWICH: Two men have died and another was left with life-changing injuries after a car crashed into pedestrians in Norwich.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy, a man in his 30s, and a male pedestrian in his 40s were pronounced dead at the scene on the A1074 Dereham Road, near Norfolk Showground. Another pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with life-changing injuries after the crash at 5pm on Friday.

She is in a serious condition. Norfolk Police are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story