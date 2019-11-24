close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

Pakistan slams desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

A
November 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign Office on Saturday to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

“Pakistan’s condemnation of this action was reiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression,” the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

He said the Norwegian authorities were urged to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future. The Ambassador of Pakistan in Oslo has also been instructed to convey Pakistan’s protest and deep concern to the Norwegian authorities.

