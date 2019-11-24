Tories to seek cross-party talks on social care funding: Hancock

LONDON: The Conservatives will seek to work with other parties to build a consensus on funding of adult social care if they are returned to power in the General Election, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Hancock said the party’s election manifesto, to be published on Sunday (today), will include a three-point plan for adult social care — including £5 billion in additional short-term funding.

However he said that the party is determined to find a long-term solution to end the “injustice” where some people are forced to sell their homes to fund care needs. “Everybody knows that this is not a problem that can be fixed with just more short-term measures. So we are also going to urgently seek a cross-party consensus,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Saturday programme. “Some of the other parties have also stated they will take the same approach but we are absolutely determined to fix it. We have put also some details on how, but we also want to be open-minded to bring that consensus together.

“But what we are absolutely clear about is that we want to end the injustice in which some people have to lose their homes to pay for their care.”

There is widespread acknowledgement across the political spectrum that the social care system is in crisis, but little agreement on how it can be reformed.

When Theresa May unveiled her proposals to cap costs during the 2017 election campaign it was quickly dubbed the “dementia tax” by opposition parties and was widely blamed for costing the Tories support at the ballot box.

Hancock denied that the party was ducking the issue this time by effectively putting off a long-term solution until after polling day. “I think good policy-making involves bringing that consensus together and that is best done outside of an election campaign,” he said.

“I don’t want more people losing their homes to pay for care. I want people to have the security to know that if they put money aside every month into a mortgage and work all their life for it, they are going to be able to keep that home. It is a deep, deep human instinct.”