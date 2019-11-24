National Advisory Group formed to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: With a view to depoliticise health and benefit from the wider advice and input from seasoned minds of the country, a National Strategic Advisory Group on Polio Eradication and Immunisation has been formed.

The broad based body constituted in consultation with the Prime Minister will be led by Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, and include Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq besides former Pakistan Permanent Representative at the UN Zamir Akram.

Other key members include National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Chairman Khalid Magsi; Dr Nosheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services; Dr Sanjay Gangwani, Member Provincial Assembly Sindh.

“To eradicate polio from Pakistan and effectively protect children from other vaccine preventable diseases through a truly national effort, we have constituted this National Strategic Advisory Group” said Dr Zafar Mirza in a statement.

This decision has been taken in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the situation faced by the country due to the virus upsurge in the country during 2019 that has so far resulted in 91 Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) cases along with the recent emergence of circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (cVDPV-2) in northern Pakistan, he added.

The group will advise on the development and implementation of strategies and approaches aimed at repositioning Polio Eradication and Immunisation as a high priority national agenda and harnessing renewed political and public commitment to the cause.