Briton missing in Australia

SYDNEY: A 25-year-old Briton has gone missing in the Australian bush, according to local police.

Aslan King, 25, was camping with friends near Princetown, Victoria, when he hit his head at around 2am local time on Saturday. He reportedly got up suddenly and ran from the camping area into surrounding bushland. His friends searched but were unable to find him.

He is described as medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and hoodie.