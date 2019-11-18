Two planes in ‘minor’ collision at Frankfurt airport

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: An Air Namibia plane collided with a Korean Air jet after landing at Frankfurt airport on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that no one was injured.

Both aircraft were damaged in what Air Namibia on Sunday called "a minor accident". A spokeswoman for Frankfurt airport said the incident happened at around 6:00 pm on Saturday. She said no one was injured and the reasons for the crash remain unclear.

"The left wing of an Air Namibia plane collided with the horizontal stabiliser of Korean Air flight KE905 as it was waiting on the taxiway after landing," Korean Air said in a statement. The Korean Air plane was carrying 241 passengers and 40 crew at the time, it said. "We confirm that no passengers and crew were hurt," Air Namibia added in its own statement.