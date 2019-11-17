close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 17, 2019

Climate protesters block Geneva’s private jet terminal

World

AFP
November 17, 2019

GENEVA: Dozens of climate activists blocked access to the private jet terminal at Geneva airport Saturday, demanding a halt to the “absurd” mode of luxury transportation. Around 100 people took part, organised by pressure group Extinction Rebellion, large groups sitting in front of three entrances to block access to the building for several hours.

Extinction Rebellion describes itself as an international movement using non-violent civil disobedience “to achieve radical change in order to minimise the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse”. As musicians played, protesters wearing armbands with the Extinction Rebellion logo sang songs and danced around with white, cloud shaped placards and banners with slogans like “Be part of the solution, not pollution”. “We are facing a total climate emergency,” Extinction Rebellion spokesman Micael Metry told AFP. “Private jets emit 20 times more CO2 per passenger than normal airplanes,” he said. “It is very important for us to denounce this completely absurd and unjust means of transportation, which is used by a tiny fraction of the population.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World