Climate protesters block Geneva’s private jet terminal

GENEVA: Dozens of climate activists blocked access to the private jet terminal at Geneva airport Saturday, demanding a halt to the “absurd” mode of luxury transportation. Around 100 people took part, organised by pressure group Extinction Rebellion, large groups sitting in front of three entrances to block access to the building for several hours.

Extinction Rebellion describes itself as an international movement using non-violent civil disobedience “to achieve radical change in order to minimise the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse”. As musicians played, protesters wearing armbands with the Extinction Rebellion logo sang songs and danced around with white, cloud shaped placards and banners with slogans like “Be part of the solution, not pollution”. “We are facing a total climate emergency,” Extinction Rebellion spokesman Micael Metry told AFP. “Private jets emit 20 times more CO2 per passenger than normal airplanes,” he said. “It is very important for us to denounce this completely absurd and unjust means of transportation, which is used by a tiny fraction of the population.”