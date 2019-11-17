Township (W) reach semifinal

LAHORE: Township Whites qualified into semifinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shining Club by 3 wickets in exciting finish quarterfinal match played at Township Albilal Ground on Monday. Fine performance by Faiz ur Rehman (winning hit six and 2 wickets) and good batting by Hamza Akber were the main feature of the match

Scores: Shining Club 159/8 in 20 Overs (Azeem Dar 13, Umer Dar 20, M Haroon 25, Ghulam Mustafa 17, Syed Umer Javaid 17, Rao Daniyal 23(no), Adil Naz 2/40, Etizaz Khokhar 2/20, Faiz ur rehman 2/18). Township Whites 163/7 in 19.4 Overs (M Naeem 28, Raees Ahmed 32, Hamza Akber 35(no), Etizaz Khokhar 21, Ather Mehmood 3/34, Ijaz Raheem 2/26, Mirza Ijaz Anwer 2/31).