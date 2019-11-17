Students’ choice regarding sports must be given respect

LAHORE: There is a famous saying of how schools are actually a miniature version of a democratic state. Schools are supposed to act as training facilities for democracy. Hence, it is important that when governing a school or education system, the basic principle of democracy, that is, the right to choose what you want for yourself must be followed.

Therefore, it is important that students must be given some free reign to choose the subjects which they would like to study, or in the aspect of sports, which sport they would want to play.

This free will is important as when a student studies or plays sports; something he has interest in it helps in making the school a more disciplined place. Not only this, the student will himself get more satisfaction when studying and training for that sport and will automatically improve his or her results.

Being good in the sports of the student’s choice will also allow the student to perform better in competitions at a local and an international level. Initially, students will be taught all subjects and different forms of sports as this will help them to explore different possibilities and different aspects of education and sports. Maths and languages are subjects which are used in our everyday life no matter what our profession is. However, these subjects must not be necessarily be taught till a very advanced level.

Why would a future biologist or a doctor need to know the Pythagorustheorem? Why does a future mathematician need to have at least an O Level degree in science? Why should an aspiring tennis player have won the provincial Olympics or the Nationals. Pablo Picasso did not need to know Einstein’s theory of relativity. Similarly, Einstein did not need to have a degree in abstract arts.

The world is a place which has different jobs for different people. There are future artists who need not study. Physicists, mathematicians who need not study chemistry, musicians who need not know how our lungs work and so on. Therefore, we need to encourage students and children to take up subjects and activities they are really interested in. As stated before, we will in a democratic state. However, every democracy has some basic rules and different departments make sure that people do not make any wrong choices.

This is where parent and teachers come in. Students should be taught on how to judge themselves, they should be advised while making choices, however, they must not be forced. It is true that elders are more experienced than children, which is why they can support students in the aspect of sports as well. However, by discussing only a specific subject the true capabilities of the child might remain hidden. Hence, students may take aptitude test which will help to choose which subject or sport is best for them.

Students are young and many of them want to do something but they don’t have the confidence to do it. This is why they should be constantly advised in making their decisions and once they make it, they must be supported in their choice, whether sports or education.