PCB BoG to discuss departmental cricket on 22nd

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is about to take a U-turn like its Patron in Chief, on departmental cricket induction back in domestic structure. The way out is to be discussed by the PCB in its upcoming meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) on November 22. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, will lead the BoG meeting which will discuss several matters related to upcoming fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), financial and management functions of the board and the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan will attend the meeting via skype from Australia where the national team will play two-match Test series from November 21. It was also learnt that the PCB will also sort out the differences between the BoG members.