Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Hasnain excels as Pakistan topple SL

LAHORE: M Hasnain’s six-wicket haul inspired Pakistan to a 90-run win over Sri Lanka in their Emerging Teams Asia Cup fixture on Saturday.

Pakistan, being sent to bat first, were struggling at 31-3 before Rohail Nazir (37) and Saif Badar put on a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Khushdil Shah and Amad Butt’s played respective knocks of 32 and 44 at the depth before the side were dismissed for 183. Sri Lanka were left clueless in the run chase as pacers Khushdil Shah and M Hasnain shared eight wickets between them it was the latter who stole the show with his sublime figures of 6-17 in seven overs helped the side bundle out the island-nation for just 93 in 30.4 overs. Hasnain started off by dismissing Minod Bhanuka and Hasitha Boyagoda followed next as he fell to Khushdil for 22. Prathum Nissanka became Khushdil’s second victim as he departed after top scoring with 34. The 19-year-old from Hyderabad picked up his second wicket by sending Charith Asalanka. Ashen Bandara became his third victim. Umar Khan joined the action with the wicket of Kamindu Mendis to reduce the side to 91-6 and Hasnain went on to take three more wickets as he clean bowled Jehan Daniel, Ramesh Mendis and Amila Aponso. Umer Khan bagged his second wicket of the day by dismissing Kalana Parera.

Scores in brief: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Coxs Bazar,

Pakistan 183 all out, 49.5 overs (Amad Butt 44, Rohail Nazir 37, Khushdil Shah 32; Asitha Fernando 3-28, Amila Aponso 2-36, Kalana Perera 2-45)

Sri Lanka 93 all out, 30.4 overs (Petum Nissanka 34, Hasitha Boyagoda 22; M Husnain 6-19, Khushdil Shah 2-14, Umar Khan 2-4). Result: Pakistan win by 90 runs.