Pak blind crush England

LAHORE: Pakistan blind cricket team routed England by 208 runs in fourth T20 match of the six-match series thus taking an unassailable lead 4-0 on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and batted first in the 4th match played at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman. Badar Munir’s hostile innings of 172 runs off 70 balls featuring 21 (4s) and 6 long sixes aided Pakistan to win comprehensively.

In the morning, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Mohsin Khan and Badar Munir opened the innings for Pakistan and gave Pakistan a swift start. Badar Munir played aggressively from the first over and Pakistan scored 103 runs in first 6 fielding restriction overs. Badar reached his 50 in just 20 balls. He was dropped twice and he made it count.

Badar was later named the man of the match. Mohisn Khan got out after scoring 14 runs off 12 balls. Riasat was bowled for 2 runs by Justin Hollingworth. Anees Javed played a brisk knock of 74 runs off 37 balls with the help of 12 (4s). Sanaullah come into bat in the last over and was bowled after hitting a boundary. But the star for Pakistan was Badar, he trudged England with all-out power hitting. His 172 runs was his highest score in International T20 Cricket.

Pakistan finished at 312 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Peter Bulliet took 2 wickets for England, Nathan Foy and Justin Hollingsworth claimed 1 wicket a piece.

England got the most awful start, they lost Dan Field on the very first ball, he was caught on duck by M Akram on the bowling of Mohsin Khan. Sam Muray and Nathan Foy made 75 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket but scoring rate was nowhere near to the required run rate. Sam Murray was stumped on 22, Foy made 58 balls 28 runs. Hossell was LBW on just 2 runs, Mathew Dean made 3 runs, Peter Bulliet 6, Justin Hollingsworth couldn’t open his account, Nathan Jameson and Amin Afhsani remained unbeaten on 3 and 4 runs respectively. Mohsin took 2 wickets for 15 runs, Badar also two wickets for 18 runs, Shahzaib and Fakhar Abbass claimed 1 wicket each. England able to manage only 104 runs for loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistan sealed the 6 match series by 4-0. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC was the guest of the occasion and gave away man of the match award. The 5th T20 International will be played on 17th November at the same ground.