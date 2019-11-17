Ulster edge Bath in Champions Cup opener

PARIS: Former champions Ulster got off to a winning start in the Champions Cup with scrum-half John Cooney’s late penalty securing a narrow 17-16 win at Bath on Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors also kicked off with a win, seeing off Sale 13-7.

The 29-year-old Cooney scored the opening try after 10 minutes of the Pool 3 encounter and converted to give Ulster a 7-0 lead although two penalties from Freddie Burns meant the teams turned around at half-time with just a point between them. Right-wing Rob Lyttle showed his pace just before the hour to chase down a kick through from Will Addison and touch down for Ulster’s second try. Minutes later Bath, the 1998 champions, hit back with replacement wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb scorching down the left for a try.

A Rhys Priestland penalty after 67 minutes put Bath ahead for the first time but four minutes later Cooney was on target once more to restore Ulster’s one-point lead. The home side almost stole it at the death. With the time three minutes into the red, number eight Zach Mercer passed outside to wing Semesa Rokoduguni who had the line at his mercy.

The ball never arrived, however, as Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale flung himself in the way to intercept the pass and tumble into touch, signallying the end of the match. In Scotland, DTH Van Der Merwe’s try gave Glasgow the edge as they beat Sale in Pool 2.

Dave Rennie’s team dominated the first half but should have taken more than a solitary try and eight points from the boot of Adam Hastings.

Sale, who were missing World Cup winning scrum half Faf de Klerk and England’s Tom Curry and Mark Wilson, struggled for rhythm although replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen did crash over from short range for a try in the second half.