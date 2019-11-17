Safari tourist train to highlight beauty of Pakistan

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways (PR) will run a Safari tourist train from Nov 17 to Nov 20.

According to PR sources here on Saturday, the initiative has been taken according to the vision of the government and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. It is aimed at highlighting the historical and cultural beauty of Pakistan across the globe.

The Safari train, in its first phase, would travel from Rawalpindi to Golra Sharif, Taxila, Attock city to Attock Khurd Station. In the second phase, it would return to Attock City from Attock Khurd Station and would go to Kanjur and Jhalar stations, sources added. According to sources, renowned photographers and tourists of Germany, Japan, Italy, Britain and Australia would travel in the Safari train.

Keeping in view the importance of tourism and its promotion at the national level, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad would welcome tourists, sources added.

The initiative would not only help railways earn reasonable income but also fetch foreign reserves for the country.

Arrangements have been made for the train stoppage at various places so that foreign photographers could capture the country's natural beauty in their cameras and highlight it across the world. The Safari train would consist of one diesel engine, one economy class coach, two steam engines, five bogies of freight and two break vans.

demolished: The LDA Town Planning Wing demolished illegal constructions and several illegal structures in the City on Saturday.

According to an LDA spokesman, the operation was conducted in the area of Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town. The LDA squad demolished illegal structures on plot number 406, Ravi Block, various illegal buildings in Muslim Block and Olympia Street, whereas illegal structures were razed at Samanzar Scheme in Johar Town.