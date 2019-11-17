Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to take place on Jan 12

KARACHI: The 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon will be held at DHA on January 12, it was decided at a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, who termed the event a part of measures to promote peace, harmony and sports activities in the city.

The marathon will be held over a distance of 10 kilometre and registrations for the event are likely to begin December 1.

An organising committee headed by Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed was also constituted. Other members of the committee include Fatima Bashir, Farhan Essa, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, and Ghulam Mohammad.