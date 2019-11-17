Lewis Hamilton unsure he can catch Ferrari at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Lewis Hamilton admitted that two weeks after claiming his sixth drivers’ world title he was not sure if he can mount a serious bid in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix where he won from pole position last year.

The 34-year-old Briton, who revealed this week that he is considering his future in Formula One beyond the end of his current Mercedes contract next year, wound up fifth after Friday’s second session.

Hamilton was trailing four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his own Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

He said he was uncertain that he can reduce Ferrari’s advantage in qualifying.

“It started out really well so straightaway, from the get-go, we were on a good baseline,” he said. “I don’t know if we have three-tenths to get where the Ferraris are... Obviously, the Ferraris are quick this weekend - or it seems so today. They’re generally beating us on the straights, so it’ll be interesting to see how that pans out.”