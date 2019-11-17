Karim Janat’s five-for levels series for Afghanistan

PUNE, India: West Indies fell well short of their target of 148 as Afghanistan’s Karim Janat took 5-11 to rip through their middle order in the second T20I here on Saturday.

Afghanistan got off to a flying start after electing to bat first, with Hazrutullah Zazai taking 16 runs from Jason Holder’s opening over, including a first-ball six clubbed over deep square leg. Sheldon Cottrell began strongly at the other end though, just five runs coming from his first over before being top-edged over the wicket-keeper three balls in a row in his next.

The following over, delivered by Kesrick Williams (3-23), brought the downfall of both Afghanistani openers. Rahmanullah (15) was well caught by Kieron Pollard, catching a skier over his shoulder, and Hazratullah (26) could only find point with his attempted drive the following ball.

Holder (2-23) found significantly more success in his second spell, with his third and fourth overs going for a single run apiece as well as accounting for Asghar Afghan (8) and Janat (26). Keemo Paul (2-28), in for the injured Fabian Allen, claimed the next pair of wickets deceiving both Ibrahim Zadran (11) and Mohammad Nabi (3) with changes of pace, and with four overs left Afghanistan were well below a competitive total at 104-6.

But Gulbadin Naib and Najilbullah Zadran managed to lift their side to close on 147-7, the former dismissed in the final over for 24 and the latter unbeaten on 20.

West Indies’ reply was immediately stifled by some tight bowling, and 20-year-old seamer Naveen-ul-Haq sent Brandon King (12) on his way with an off-cutter to leave them 17-1 in the fourth over. That score had barely been doubled when Karim’s introduction sparked a huge collapse.

Shimron Hetmyer (11), Evin Lewis (14), Sherfane Rutherford (6), Kieron Pollard (7), and Keemo Paul (11) all fell victim to the seamer as he finished with extraordinary figures of 5-11, Afghanistan’s second-best T20I figures behind only Rashid Khan’s 5-3 against Ireland in 2017.

From that point on the challenge always looked too great for the visitors, and a final over by Gulbadin Naib (1-22) which went for only seven runs confirmed a final margin of 41 runs.

ScoreBoard

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai c King b Williams 26

†Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Pollard b Williams 15

Karim Janat lbw b Holder 26

Asghar Afghan c Ramdin b Holder 8

Ibrahim Zadran c Pollard b Paul 11

Najibullah Zadran not out 2

Mohammad Nabi c Williams b Paul 3

Gulbadin Naib lbw b Williams 24

*Rashid Khan not out 5

Extras (w 4, nb 1) 5

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 147

Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fall: 1-42, 2-42, 3-62, 4-77, 5-88, 6-97, 7-141

Bowling: Holder 4-0-23-2; Cottrell 4-0-45-0 (2 w); Williams 4-0-23-3; Paul 4-0-28-2 (1w, 1nb); Walsh 2-0-18-0; Pollard 2-0-10-0 (1 w)

West Indies

B King b Naveen 12

E Lewis c Ibrahim b Karim 14

S Hetmyer lbw b Karim 11

S Rutherford c Gurbaz b Karim 6

*K Pollard lbw b Karim 7

†D Ramdin not out 24

J Holder st Gurbaz b Rashid 13

K Paul b Karim 11

H Walsh c Rashid b Naib 3

K Williams not out 0

Extras (lb 1, w 4) 5

Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 106

Did not bat: S Cottrell

Fall: 1-17, 2-34, 3-45, 4-45, 5-54, 6-69, 7-89, 8-105

Bowling: Mujeeb 3-0-10-0 (1 w); Naveen 3-0-19-1; Nabi 3-0-18-0; Karim 4-0-11-5 (1 w); Rashid 4-0-25-1 (1 w); Naib 3-0-22-1 (1 w)

Result: Afghanistan won by 41 runs

Man of the Match: Karim Janat (Afghanistan)

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Durrani and Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan). Third umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (Afghanistan). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)