KP Governor Shah Farman rules out nationalisation of Edwardes College

PESHAWAR: Rejecting reports about nationalisation of Edwardes College, Governor Shah Farman on Saturday said it was a property of the Christian community and its principal would also be from the same minority group.

Speaking at a press conference at the Governor's House, he said that propaganda about nationalisation of Edwardes College was part of a malicious campaign to damage the image of the country.

He said minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan as enshrined in the constitution. He said that Peshawar High Court in a judgment observed that education standard of the college was declining with each passing day.

The governor said that the court had also directed the authorities concerned to take measures for reviving the past glory of the college.

Shah Farman said that Edwardes College was considered a prestigious educational institution of the country that produced many famous personalities.

The governor said that a meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) had been convened to look into the affairs of the college. He said that complaints of students and teachers about the college would also be considered.

He said that some employees of the college, who had gone abroad on study leave, have now started a malicious campaign to tarnish the image of the country, adding their propaganda would serve nothing but increase hatred among different communities.