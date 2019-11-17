Farmers direct gun barrel towards locust to protect crops

GHOTKI: The farmers finally have put the barrels towards the looming locust swarms to get rid of the vicious attacker, claiming that the sound of the fire and drums compels them to go away for awhile.

Worried with the presence of locust in parts of Ghotki including Garhi Chakarwar and Kenjodad Laghari, the local farmers said to get rid of the attacking swarms of locust, they used the sound of gun fire and drums to stop them from attacking their crops.

The farmers of Ghotki said if the government did not take any concrete action to remove the locusts, it can inflict serious harm during the sowing season of the wheat crop.

Earlier, the locusts attacked standing crops in Tharparkar and ravaged them heavily. The farmers were also worried after the recent locust attack in Memon Goth Malir and Gadap Town of Karachi extensively damaged different vegetable crops.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem said it is the responsibility of the Department of Plants and Protection to control the locusts. He claimed the DPP did not provide the medicine causing serious damage.