Sun Nov 17, 2019
AFP
November 17, 2019

Denmark to end consular assistance to fighters

World

AFP
November 17, 2019

COPENHAGEN: Denmark said Saturday it planned to withhold consular assistance from Danish citizens who went abroad to fight for Islamist groups such as the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria or Iraq.

The announcement comes days after Turkey began sending back foreign jihadists to their countries of origin, deporting Europeans including those from France, Germany and Denmark. "We owe absolutely nothing to foreign fighters who went to Syria and Iraq to fight for IS," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted.

"This is why we are now taking measures against the access of foreign fighters to consular assistance by the foreign ministry and Danish representations abroad," he said. According to Danish news agency Ritzau, consular assistance usually consists of prison visits and discussions with local authorities about detention conditions.

