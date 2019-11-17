French protesters, police clash on yellow vest anniversary

PARIS: French police used tear gas and detained dozens in Paris on Saturday as fierce clashes broke out in demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the yellow vest protest movement seeking to challenge President Emmanuel Macron.

Yellow vest protesters are planning a series of nationwide demonstrations this weekend in a bid to prove their movement is still a force to be reckoned with, one year after the first giant demonstration on November 17, 2018. Numbers attending the protests and levels of violence have sharply diminished in recent months from the height of the movement, which began on the back of frustration Macron was failing to address the needs of ordinary French.

But Saturday's protests -- which demonstrators called "Act 53" of their weekly gatherings -- marked the first serious clashes for months in central Paris between security forces and demonstrators.

Tensions were focused on the Place d´Italie square in southeast Paris, where police wielding shields and truncheons flooded the area in a cloud of tear gas after stones were thrown, rubbish bins set on fire and an overturned car put ablaze, AFP correspondents said.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement banned that demonstration and said that 61 people had been detained so far across the capital. "The damage and the systematic attacks against the security forces and the fire brigade have forced me to ban this demonstration," he said.

"We are a bit disappointed that this has descended into violence," said Laurent, 50, who had come to Paris from Meurthe-et-Moselle in the east of France to mark the first anniversary. "We are going to look for a quieter place." The yellow vests want the actions on Saturday -- their traditional day for protests -- and also Sunday -- the anniversary day -- to remind Macron they have not vanished from the scene.

"We're here even if Macron doesn't like it," demonstrators chanted as they arrived on the outskirts of Paris Saturday, with others singing "Happy Birthday".

Several metro stations were closed in the capital and police were deployed in numbers, especially along the Champs-Elysees.