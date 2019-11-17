close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
AFP
November 17, 2019

Kuwait govt quit over embezzlement: Defence chief

World

AFP
November 17, 2019

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's defence minister said Saturday that the government's recent resignation was triggered by the alleged embezzlement of nearly $800 million from a military aid fund.

"It is the main reason for the government's resignation", said Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, two days after Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah quit along with his cabinet.

In a statement, Sheikh Nasser said that the embezzlement of 240 million Kuwaiti dinars had taken place before his 2017 nomination to head the defence ministry. He added that he had given to judicial authorities elements of an internal investigation just before the government resigned.

