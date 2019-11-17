close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Pak chess players shine in Asian meet

Sports

 
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the Asian Chess Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Amin Malik, the vice president of the Pakistan Chess Federation, told APP that he clinched a gold medal in the unrated category while Ihtishamul Haq took the title in the Under-1800 (in rankings) category. Amin scored 5.5 while Ihtisham took 6 points in the championship.

As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship held from November 8 to 15, he said.

Amin said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, chess has achieved such a feat. “It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country,” he said.

