Pak chess players shine in Asian meet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the Asian Chess Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Amin Malik, the vice president of the Pakistan Chess Federation, told APP that he clinched a gold medal in the unrated category while Ihtishamul Haq took the title in the Under-1800 (in rankings) category. Amin scored 5.5 while Ihtisham took 6 points in the championship.
As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship held from November 8 to 15, he said.
Amin said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, chess has achieved such a feat. “It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players bagged two gold medals in the Asian Chess Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Amin Malik, the vice president of the Pakistan Chess Federation, told APP that he clinched a gold medal in the unrated category while Ihtishamul Haq took the title in the Under-1800 (in rankings) category. Amin scored 5.5 while Ihtisham took 6 points in the championship.
As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship held from November 8 to 15, he said.
Amin said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, chess has achieved such a feat. “It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country,” he said.