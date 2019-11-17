Abdullah, Atiq hit tons for Central Punjab

LAHORE: Abdullah Shafiq and Atiqur Rehman scored centuries as Central Punjab played out a drawn against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day three of the ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Saturday, says a press release.

Resuming their first innings on 107-1 in 30 overs, Central Punjab managed to score 386-4 in 83 overs.

Atiq top-scored with an unbeaten 129 off 146 balls, hitting 14 fours. Opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq scored a 163-ball 124, laced with 13 fours and two sixes. The duo contributed 138 runs for the third wicket. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took two wickets for 66 runs.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 60 for no loss in 8.3 overs when stumps were drawn for the match.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290 all out in 75.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44, Asad Afridi 41, Akbar Badshah 40; Ahmed Safi 6-117) and 60-0 in 8.3 overs. Central Punjab 386-4 in 83 overs (Atiqur Rehman 129 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 124, Saad Nasim 41, Muhammad Akhlaq 34; Asif Afridi 2-66). Result: Match drawn.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Balochistan 293-8 in 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbarur Rehman 34; Razaul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127) and 257-7 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 69, Dawood Khan 56 not out, Mohammad Junaid 43; Raza Hasan 5-101). Northern 293-7 in 83 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Sarmad Bhatti 94; Ali Shafiq 3-62). Result: Match drawn.

At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 328 all out in 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84) and 203-8 in 84 overs (Danish Aziz 52 not out, Rameez Raja jr 48, Mohammad Suleman 33; Ali Usman 3-55). Southern Punjab 272 all out in 81 overs (Tayyab Tahir 111, Mohammad Umair 64; Mohammad Umar 4-61, Adeel Malik 3-50, Waleed Ahmed 2-84). Result: Match drawn.