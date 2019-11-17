close
Sun Nov 17, 2019

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
November 17, 2019

Police yet to trace killers of Amn Lashkar head

National

ABBOTTABAD: The police have yet to find a clue to trace the killers of Bilal, the commander of Amn Lashkar in Landikotal, who was killed by two unidentified persons near here on Thursday.

According to the police, Bilal, son of Fazlur Rehman, was constructing his house at Abbottabad Heights on Mansehra Road.

He was attacked by two unidentified people armed with revolvers when he was offering Zuhr prayer along with his friend Khalid, who hailed from Hangu.

Bilal was killed onthe spot while Khalid received multiple injuries and was shifted tothe Ayub Teaching Hospital where hiscondition was stated to be critical.

The police registered the case on the complaint of Bilal’s son Said Ali against unidentified people and started investigation.

SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat told The News that Bilal, who belonged to Zakhakhel area in Landikotal, Khyber district, was residing at Habibullah Colony in Abbottabad and was constructing his house in the city.

He said that Bilal was attacked in the presence of several people. The official added that the police were investigating the case from various angles.Qamar Hayat said Bilal also had a property dispute with an Afghan national. He led the pro-government Amn (Peace) Lashkar in Khyber tribal district’s Zakhakhel area formed to resist the Taliban militants.

