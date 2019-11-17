Shujaat hails PM’s handling of JUI-F sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said Imran Khan by not listening to advice of inexperienced players in his team proved his good sense and wisdom during the sit-in of the JUI-F.

"Some people also advised General Musharraf to establish the government writ in the past," he said in a statement on Saturday. Chaudhry Shujaat said that this is the first sit-in the history of Pakistan in which the Maulvi and police were pitted against each other but there was no indiscipline nor any baton and bullet and everything happened so peaceful.

He said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah that they very appreciably controlled the circumstances. Chaudhry Shujaat said that Ijaz Shah deserves to be congratulated who with his experience and strategy controlled circumstances nicely and not even a single glass was broken.

“If circumstances had deteriorated it would have been impossible to prevent clash during sit-in,” he said.

Shujaat said the Islamabad administration also deserves appreciation that demonstrated patience and endurance during the sit-in.