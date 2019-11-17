Amid lockdown rains, snowfall add to miseries of IOK people

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir the increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have already been suffering immensely due to strict military siege since August 5.

Due to continued lockdown people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter a centuries-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory remains closed for most of the season. The situation in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions is far from the normal for 104th consecutive day on Saturday as anger runs high among the masses against India over its move of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir and putting the territory under military siege.

There is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory. The ban on internet text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some communications restrictions such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services could not provide any respite to the people.

The residents of the Valley continue to show their resentment against New Delhi by observing civil disobedience over its anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement the shopkeepers keep their shops closed in most part of the day while students are not attending the educational institutions. The offices are also witnessing a very thin attendance.