PM cancels official, party meetings for two days

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to cancel official and party engagements for two days and will now spend his weekend in Banigala along with his family.

The official and party schedule of the prime minister for Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled and now he will not preside over any meeting or hold meetings with any one for two days in Banigala. Generally, the party meetings and other meetings take place in Banigala.