Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Price relief

November 17, 2019

The Honorable PM of Pakistan has been very kind and considerate to have allocated Rs5 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation to provide items of daily use to public on subsidized rates. The action is commendable. However, the authorities must ensure that the items are available in the Utility Stores for the public and are not sold away to shopkeepers for small profits. As per the press reports, these subsidized items will be available to the public from December onwards.

In order to give some relief to the salaried class and the pensioners, since the profit on the saving schemes has been reduced by 2.28 percent or so and rampant escalation of prices of daily use items, it is suggested that the government may kindly consider provision of some interim relief to these persons immediately which could be adjusted in the next budget.

Lt Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad

