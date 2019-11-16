Death toll of lightning victims reaches 29 in rural Sindh

SUKKUR: The death toll of lightning related incidents reached 29 on Friday while 21 among them were only in Thar. Also, 14 others received burn injuries in different parts of Sindh, including Chachro, Sanghar, Kandhkot, Ghotki, Rohri, Sukkur, Bozdar Wada, Thari Mirwah, Qambar Shahdadkot, Moen-jou-Daro, Kandiaro, Bhirya city and other areas of Sindh.

Local authorities have declared emergency in hospitals. Seven people, including five women, were killed due to a landslide in Chachro. Standing crops in the area were also destroyed due to heavy rain and lightning.

Reports said the commuters were advised by the authorities to take precautions if necessary to drive or travel during rainy and gusty weather. They said due to the last 24 hours of rain and lightning in Chachro, residents confined themselves to safe places, while schools, businesses, and transport were remained shut down.

The victims of lightning were identified as of Kamlo Meghwar, Sakina, Abdul Razzaq, Maman Samejo, Hakim Lashari, Mithal Sheikh, Lalo Bhoja, Latifa Sankrasi, Sona, Gumhghar, Munawwar, Soona, Abdul Samad Soomro, Dani, Karamat, Salamat Rajer, her son Allah Dino and others. As many as 40 cattle were also struck down by lightning. A woman Maryam Magsi and her daughter Shumaila Magsi were killed due to the collapse of roof of a house in Qambar Shahdadkot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of human lives and properties. He constituted a four-member committee comprising Provincial Minister Sardar Shah, Faraz Deero, Bari Pitafi and Mahaboob-ur-Rehman to ascertain the losses of properties and livestock.

The CM said the provincial government would not leave the people of Thar and other areas in misery, adding that the government would announce compensation after the assessment of the damages. He also asked the PDMA to send their teams to ensure help for the survivors.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also expressed his grief over the death of innocent people by lightning. He contacted the chairman PDMA and directed him to ensure provision of immediate relief to the victims. He directed chief secretary Sindh to mobilise the local administrations.