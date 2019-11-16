Lawmaker inaugurates Sehat cards’ issuance in Bara

BARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber district Muhammad Shafiq Afridi has said the government was trying to provide all kinds of basic facilities to tribal people.

Addressing a press conference at the Bara Press Club after inaugurating issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards at Municipal Building in Bara Bazaar, he said the Sehat Insaf Card office had been shifted from Dogra hospital to Municipal Committee building in Bara Bazaar, which is more accessible for the public. “At least 40,000 cards have been allotted for people of Khyber tribal district and 20,000 for Bara sub-division alone,” the MPA said. He said that people could avail treatment in various hospitals in Peshawar. He maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fulfil all promises made with people.

Sehat Insaf Cards Bara office supervisor Amanat Ali, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara Chairman Said Ayaz Wazir and Gul Amin Shah were also present on the occasion.