CDA defers installments from Park Enclave allottees

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board Friday deferred receiving installments from those allottees of Park Enclave who are yet to get possession of their plots.

Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed chaired the board meeting.

The board approved allotment of 45 acres to the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) at the Jagiot Farm in the federal capital.

The board, however, decided to send the case to the federal government before finalising the land rate.

The meeting was informed that previously an offer letter was issued in 2009 when the land rate was Rs2,250 per square yard which had increased now but the same was cancelled due to non-payment.

The intelligence agency has applied afresh for the land, which now costs Rs7,000 per square yard.

The board also decided to allocate 50 percent land of Sector H-16 for residential plots pending approval the federal cabinet approval. Previously, this sector was reserved for different government and private institutions.

The meeting approved payment of technical allowance to the engineers, which would be equal to one basic pay.