Highways blocked as JUI-F's Plan B takes effect

KARACHI/ QUETTA: Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) prote-sters on Friday continued to block major highways across the country as part of the party's Plan B.

Traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country. In Karachi, protest on the Hub River Road created issues for commuters leading them to use alternative routes. According to JUI-F's provincial spokesperson Sami Swati, the party has decided to continue protest with the party's workers and leaders to offer Friday prayer at the venue of the sit-in. "After Friday prayers, the next plan of action will be announced,” he told The News.

The JUI-F Balochistan chapter on Friday announced they would block the main roads in the province from November 15 to 18. While opposition parties have announced to support the JUI-F Plan B in Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said his government would not allow the demonstrators to block highways.

Protests have also been going on in Ghotki since Thursday with the national highway blocked, leading to traffic jams in the city. Similarly, protests in Malakand and Islamabad have been going on since Thursday.