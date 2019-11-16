Rockets beat Clippers

LOS ANGELES: James Harden erupted for a fourth quarter scoring spree as the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 on Wednesday.

Harden led the scoring with 47 points, including seven three-pointers, while the former NBA MVP also added six rebounds and seven assists.

The Houston talisman’s tally included a 17-point late in the fourth quarter which helped transform an 84-80 deficit with 5min 52sec remaining into victory.

Harden shouldered the bulk of the Rockets’ offensive duties, with Russell Westbrook (17 points) and Clint Capela (12) the only other Houston players to make double figures.

“It’s not like we haven’t seen it before, and we’ll see it again,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said of Harden’s display. “He’s amazing. He’s just a master of the game. It’s what I expect. He’s a special player, no doubt about it.”

The Clippers meanwhile were led by Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a losing effort.