Army’s Maria adjudged best athlete of Games

PESHAWAR: Army with 870 points lifted the overall athletics trophy followed by Wapda with 828 points while PAF finished third in the ongoing 33rd National Games.

Maria Maratab of Army was declared best athlete of the Games. Maria clinched four gold and a bronze to become top athlete. She also broke 19-year old record of Olympian Shabana Akhtar in heptathlon as well.

Maria has represented Pakistan in 2016 SAG Games, the World Islamic Games in 2017 in Kazakhstan, Asian Indoor Games 2017 in Turkmenistan and Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

Army won a total of 19 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals, including six gold, seven silver and 11 bronze in the women’s category and 13 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze medals in the men’s competitions.

Wapda clinched second position with 22 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze medals. In the women’s category, Wapda bagged 14 gold, 13 silver and 3 bronze while in men’s event Wapda grabbed eight gold, six silver and eight bronze.

PAF stood third in the process with one gold, one silver and three bronze, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with one silver and four bronze.