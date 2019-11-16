close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 16, 2019

Quaid Trophy final on Dec 27

Sports

 
November 16, 2019

LAHORE: The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from December 27-31 at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday. The decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (December 11-15) and Karachi (December 19-23).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports