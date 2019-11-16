Quaid Trophy final on Dec 27

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from December 27-31 at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday. The decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (December 11-15) and Karachi (December 19-23).
