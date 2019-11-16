close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
AFP
November 16, 2019

US not complying fully on India steel dispute ruling: WTO

World

AFP
November 16, 2019

GENEVA: A World Trade Organization panel ruled Friday that Washington had failed to fully comply with a five-year-old ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products.

India first filed its complaint at the WTO in 2012, after Washington imposed duties of nearly 300 percent on imports of products including carbon-quality steel pipes, after complaining that Indian steel manufacturers were benefitting from unfair subsidies.

The global trade body then ruled in 2014 that the duties constituted a breach of global trade rules, and ordered Washington to bring its practices into line. But India complained that Washington was failing to comply with that ruling and asked the WTO to weigh in again.

