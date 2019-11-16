Trump to attend NATO summit in London

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit next month, the White House said Friday, in a trip that falls days before the country votes in a general election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to retain power in the December 12 election that has been dominated by Brexit -- a contentious subject for which Trump has voiced strong support.

The president backs a "no deal" Brexit, and he has already roiled the election campaign by suggesting last month that the terms of Johnson´s current EU divorce deal mean that London could struggle to continue trade with the US. The White House said in a statement that Trump and First Lady Melania would visit Britain from December 2 to 4, attending both the NATO gathering and a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. NATO leaders face a difficult summit after French President Emmanuel Macron said the bloc was undergoing "brain death" -- prompting a fierce response from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others.