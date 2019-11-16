close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Woman commits suicide

National

November 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide at Chak 586/GB on Friday. Samina Bibi ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan of her room due to some financial problems. Meanwhile, six people, including five married women, attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic issues. They are Usman Jabbar of Madina Town, Sidra Abbas of Chak 71, Nadia Shahzad of Chak 235, Shazia Arif of Chak 202, Zainab Bibi of Ghulam Muhammadabad and Saba Adnan of Bees Lines.

